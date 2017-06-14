Huddersfield kick-off Premier League season at Crystal Palace

Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town will start their first-ever Premier League campaign away to Crystal Palace.

Their first home game is against Newcastle United, while they also host Southampton in the opening month of the campaign.

Champions Chelsea start the defence of their title at home to Burnley, Newcastle host Tottenham, while Brighton host Manchester City.

Manchester United are at home to West Ham, Arsenal are at home to Leicester, Everton host Stoke, Liverpool are away to Watford, Southampton host Swansea and West Brom host Bournemouth.