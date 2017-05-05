Legends lock horns for Lisa in annual game

A charity football match in honour of a nurse who died of a heart condition has raised hundreds of pounds for Cardiomyopathy UK.

The annual Lisa Freeman Memorial Shield football match sees Sunday league side Old Pond, managed by Richard Dawson, take on a team of veterans, managed by Rick Addy, in the village of Hove Edge.

Mother-of-two Lisa, who worked at St Joseph’s RC Primary School, died in October 2005, aged just 30, from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Nigel Hunt donned an Elvis outfit to officiate the match in a fitting tribute to Dave Ellis, who started the tradition but sadly passed away last year.

It was Old Pond versus the Old Pond Legends and after a tense match the Legends won 4-1 on penalties.

After the game in Hove Edge, food was served for a small charge to charity in the Old Pond, where landlady Helen Crawshaw and staff provided support for the event.

The raffle was also a success, and organisers thanked Thaal Restaurant, Pure Gym Halifax, Sainsbury’s, Crow Nest Golf Club, the Dusty Miller and customers of the Old Pond who all provided prizes.

This year a band was added to the itinerary into the evening, with covers group Feedback providing entertainment into the early hours.