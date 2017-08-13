Martin gives Brighouse victory

New-look Brighouse Town started their Evo-Stik NPL Division One North campaign with a 1-0 home win over Skelmersdale United yesterday.

Aaron Martin capped a man of the match display with the goal on 54 minutes.

It was the first league game in change for new boss Vill Powell and only two of last season’s squad, captain Adam Field and Adam Shaw, were in the starting line-up.

Both sides missed chances in the first half. The visitors sprung a surprise by including Richard Brodie, a 30-year-old with experience at several Football League clubs, and he hit the foot of a post while Town’s Jamie Underdown was unlucky when his effort hit the visiting keeper and somehow went over the bar.

Brighouse had the better of the second half, with Martin and Gabriel Johnson to the fore, and it was the former who made the breakthrough when he took his time before smashing the ball home.

Powell was very pleased with the performance but slightly concerned by the chances missed in the opening 45 minutes.

Brighouse face a tough first away match at South Shields on Tuesday. The title favourites won 2-1 at Trafford on Saturday.