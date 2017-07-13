Ovenden WR return confirmed

Ovenden West Riding’s return as members of the West Riding County Amateur League next season has been confirmed.

Formerly Calderdale’s top amateur side and regular winners of the Halifax FA Cup, they folded on the eve of last season due to a shortage of players.

Club officials quickly stated their intention to re-form and Ovenden, now playing at West Vale, will be in the lower of two sections in County Amateur League,

Due to teams disbanding or deciding to switch leagues, only two divisions will be operating this coming season.

Fixtures will be released in early August and matches will start in the Premier Division on Saturday, August 12 and in Division One seven days later.

Premier Division: Britannia Sports, Campion Res, Dram Community FC, Golcar United, Holmfirth Town, Honley FC, Lepton Highlanders, Littletown, Lower Hopton, Route One Rovers, Salts, Steeton, Thornton United, Wakefield City.

Division One: Bradford FC, Golcar United Res, Hunsworth, Lower Hopton Res, Ovenden West Riding, Overthorpe SC, Salts Res, Steeton Res, Tingley Athletic, TVR United Unita FC, West Horton, Wibsey.