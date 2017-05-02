Park claim another trophy

King Cross Park made sure that they finished a second successive season with silverware by beating Fountain Head 3-1 in Sunday’s Springfield Camping League Cup Final at Brighouse Town.

They backed up winning the Division Two title a year ago with success against this season’s second division champions.

Adam Stacey’s side started brightly and took the lead when an effort swung in from out wide by James Bradley evaded everyone and nestled in the Fountain Head net.

Craig Holdsworth’s charges responded well in an action packed first half but missed chances contributed to his side’s defeat.

Leading scorer Lewis Oldridge, with 23 goals this season, missed a glorious opportunity on his weaker right foot, but the sides did go in level at the break.

The pace in Head’s forward line was causing problems for the Park defence and it was a rapid break that allowed Craig Gladwin to restore parity and keep a good crowd on the edge of their seats.

Stacey conceded that Head were a constant threat but was pleased that his side played with more composure in the second half.

Park enjoyed more attacking play and having forced a number of corners went back into the lead.

A dangerous delivery saw the ball ricochet about the penalty area before landing in the Fountain Head net for an unfortunate own goal.

Both managers agreed that it was Park who looked the fitter team moving into the closing stages with Stacey tipping the nod to coach Si Ward for his assistance in preparing the eventual victors.

With nine minutes left on the clock Jarrett Rickman got the goal that gave Park the security of a two goal cushion. He weaved his way towards the Fountain Head goal before hitting a looping shot that gave the keeper no chance.

The match, refereed by Adam Bennett, remained entertaining to the end.

There were fine performances on both sides, but it was King Cross forward Yashar Jalali who picked up the man of the match award donated by the Jennings family and presented by Craig Jennings.

Fountain Head have a chance for more silverware as they contest the first semi-final of the Invitational Cup against Lee Mount at Shroggs Park on Sunday (11.0).