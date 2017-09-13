Peter’s ace on Gleneagles par four

A Halifax golfer is celebrating a hole in one on a PAR FOUR at the world famous Gleneagles club in Scotland.

Peter Searle had his first ever ace at the 14th on the King’s Course at the Perthshire venue, which staged the Ryder Cup in 2014.

The 62-year-old retired school teacher, the current Halifax West End Rabbits Captain, said he been taken aback by his achievement on the 242-yard hole known as Denty Den.

Searle is a relatively modest golfer, playing off 22, and he said: “I was absolutely amazed and thrilled because it had happened to such a high handicap golfer.

“There were certainly some high fives on the green.”

Searle was at Gleneagles last week on a trip organised by golfing friend John Kaye, who is a member at the Scottish club. Their party was completed by other West End members past and present, Robin Peters and Ian Marsland.

Searle’s hole in one came on Wednesday, shortly after their arrival.

He selected his driver and although the players had the wind at their backs, Searle didn’t think he could reach the green.

“We all knew it was a good hit but none of us were aware that it was a hole in one,” he said.

“It was only when we got to the green that we found out from the group in front, who had been on the next tee. They said they had seen my ball bounce once and then go into the hole.”

Searle, who lives in Warley, said the four players had celebrated in traditional style with whisky afterwards and they would be having some more at West End this weekend!

Many of the biggest names in world golf have played at Gleneagles but Searle said neither of the two caddies who had accompanied them or the club professional were aware of there ever having been a hole in one on the 14th before.

Searle started playing golf as a junior in Accrington, with encouragement from his father, but then turned his attentions to fishing. He has been a member at West End since 2002 and played more regularly since his retirement.

However, he is far from being the best player in his family. Daughter Helen, 24, is a former Yorkshire and England amateur who is now a professional at Rossendale Golf Centre in Lancashire.

Not many players go to their daughter for a golf lesson but Peter was considering doing so today (Wednesday), in spite of his achievement.