Ryburn seal second spot

Ryburn United have finished runners-up in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL for the third season running.

The completed a hectic end to the season with a 7-1 win away to losing Halifax FA Saturday Cup finalists Warley Rangers last night.

Jake Tait struck four times and Macauley Peacock, Reece Uttley and Joe Swallow got Ryburn’s other goals while Danny Kirman replied for Warley.

Ryburn have finished 15 points behind Illingworth St Mary’s, who they beat 3-1 on Saturday, having also been runners-up to Calder ‘76 and Stump Cross since taking the title in 2013-14.

There was a second match last night as the curtain came down on another AFL season, Division One champions Shelf FC winning 10-1 away to Calder ‘76 Reserves.

Arron Jackson scored for the hosts, who were overwhelmed by goals from Gary Boldy (four), Andrew Hawker (two), Josh Hans (two), Matty Hartley and Sam Holmes.