Saints’ tough trip to Ryburn

Champions Illingworth St Mary’s face a tough trip to last season’s fourth-placed finishers Ryburn United in the first round of the Halifax AFL’s Jack Haymer Challenge Cup on September 30.

Ryburn will be bidding to go one better than last season, having lost 4-0 to Shelf FC in the final at the Shay.

Shelf FC have a bye in the first round, as have Ivy House, who will play in the senior competition having won the Invitation Cup with a 1-0 success over Ryburn United Reserves at the home of FC Halifax Town in May.

Draws - The Jack Haymer Challenge Cup first round: Ryburn United v Illingworth St Mary’s, Holmfield v Northowram, Midgley United v Junction Inn, Plummet Line v Elland Allstars, Shelf United v Denholme United, Greetland v AFC Crossleys, Byes: Ivy House, Shelf FC, St Columbas, Salem, Sowerby Bridge, Calder 76, Sowerby United, Brighouse Sports, Copley United, Hebden Royd Red Star

Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup, first round: Stainland United v Midgley United Res, Northowram Res v FC Ovenden, Byes: Calder 76 Res, Flying Dutchman, Ryburn United Res, Illingworth St Mary’s Res, Hebden Royd Red Star Res, Greetland Res, Brighouse Sports Res, Shelf United Res, Warley Rangers, Shelf FC Res, AFC Crossleys Res, Mixenden United, Sowerby Bridge Res, Sowerby United Res.

Ties on Saturday, September 30 (1-45).