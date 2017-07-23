Seaside success for Brighouse

Have your say

Brighouse Town will hope to make it three pre-season wins in a row tomorrow (Monday) when Vill Powell’s side travel to Penistone Church.

The Evo-Stik NPL side enjoyed their trip to the east coast yesterday when they won 2-1 away to Bridlington Town.

They took the lead with an own goal in added time at the end of the first half.

A Gabriel Johnson header doubled the advantage on 72 minutes but Brid pulled one back two minutes later to ensure the visitors were kept up to their work up to the final whistle.

Penistone Church play at the same level as Brid in the Toolstation NCEL Premier Division.

Brighouse had previously beaten Worksop 3-1 at home, having lost their opener 4-2 to FC Halifax Town.