Shaymen beaten at Alfreton

FC Halifax Town boss Billy Heath will be looking for an improved showing in Tuesday’s first home pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Shaymen host Football League opposition in the shape of Rochdale having lost 1-0 away to Alfreton yesterday.

Heath’s side went down to a 52nd minute Billy Priestley header against their Vanarama National North opponents.

Town had previously won 4-2 at Brighouse Town and 3-1 at Gainsborough Trinity, the second of those games having been switched to Thursday after heavy rain on Tuesday.

The visitors had a decent opening quarter yesterday but were unable to build any momentum in a stop-start contest.

Keeper Sam Johnson and Adam Morgan had to come off with injuries and Priestley’s header from a free kick settled matters.

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Moyo, Wilde, Oliver, Garner, Riley, MacDonald, Hotte, Denton, Morgan, Tomlinson. Subs: Nicholson, Barrows, Hibbs, King, Lynch, Dixon, Kosylo, Khan, Basic.