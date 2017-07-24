Silkstone leads from front

The Spenser Wilson Halifax League side strode impressively through to the final of the West Yorkshire Area Council Knockout Cup with a 137-run win over the York Senior League yesterday.

Skipper Christian Silkstone (Triangle) was the star of the show at Sowerby St Peter’s, hitting 88 off 36 balls to put the hosts on the trail of big score.

Silkstone peppered the tennis courts, school and nearby houses with nine sixes after openers Chris Dennison (Copley) and George Hampshire (SBCI) had scored 25 and 38 respectively.

Ben Burkill (Cullingworth) made 48 and Simon Wood (SBCI) an unbeaten 40 as Halifax turned the screw and finished on 272 for five off their 40 overs.

A young York side, who had won two of the previous three meetings against Halifax, were dismissed for 135 in only 24.4 overs with Jer Lane’s Kieran Rogers picking up four wickets and Triangle’s Jack Gledhill and Warley slow bowler Dan Syme two each.

Simon Wood completed a useful performance with two stumpings in tandem with Syme.

There was also one wicket for SBCI’s Ollie Benson, who came in when Warley’s Luke Duckitt withdrew. York had a late injury absentee so they took to the field with 10 men.

Halifax will now play the Bradford Evening League in the final on Sunday, September 3, at an away venue to be decided. September 10 is the reserve day.

Jubilant team boss Andrew Pinfield said: “I’m thrilled to bits. It was a super win.

“Silky was at his belligerent best.”

Halifax League v York Senior League

HALIFAX LEAGUE 272 for five

C Dennison b Precious 25

G Hampshire b L Hyde 38

O Thorpe c Edwards b Morrison 7

C Silkstone c Hyde b Precious 88

B Burkill b C Hyde 48

S Wood not out 40

G Keywood not out 3

Extras 23

Bowling: C Helwic 8-2-44-0, C Hyde 8-1-35-1, E Morrison 8.5-1-49-1, E Precious 7-0-47-2, L Hyde 4-0-33-1, J Roe 4-0-43-0.

YORK SENIOR 135

L Edwards c & b Rogers 17

C McKinley c Gledhill b Benson 4

O Goldsworthy c Gledhill b Rogers 12

E Cole b Gledhill 47

J Roe b Rogers 9

L Hyde c T Wood b Rogers 0#

C Helwig c Benson b Gledhill 5

C Hyde st S Wood b Syme 20

E Precious not out 3

E Morrison st S Wood b Syme 8

Extras 10

Bowling: K Rogers 8 3 27 4, O Benson 7 2 24 1, J Gledhill 5 0 37 2, D Syme 4.4 0 37 2.

Halifax’s Joe Lumb team have been relegated to the C Division of the Yorkshire under 17s competition after their match away to York at Malton and Old Malton yesterday was abandoned.

The much-changed visitors were on the ropes at the time, having reached 40 for four in reply to the impressive home line-up’s 334 for five.

“One of their players got 150-odd and they were a very, very good batting side,” said team boss Peter Taylor.

Jack Westerby had to go off with a back injury, a blow to Halifax’s already weakened seam attack, but there was a good display from 13-year-old George Bickle behind the stumps.

Halifax had lost two of their three previous games this season.