Sports face Warley in semi-finals

Brighouse Sports will have to upset a third side from the Premier Division of the Halifax AFL if they are to reach the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Saturday Cup final.

Garry West’s side have a home draw against Warley Rangers in the last four with Huddersfield Amateurs hosting Sowerby Bridge in the other game.

Sports, who are in sixth in Division One, followed up their 4-3 success at Hebden Royd Red Star in the second round with a 3-2 win at Greetland on Saturday.

Warley, who beat Midgley United 2-1 at the weekend, are fifth in the top flight and likely to provide their toughest test yet.

Amateurs play in the West Yorkshire League and are the only non-Halifax AFL side left. They had a fine win over Ryburn at the weekend.

They will start favourites against a resurgent Sowerby Bridge, whose main target this season is to regain a place in the AFL Premier.

Matches are on Saturday, February 18 (1-45pm).