Sunday League: Hammers ease through in Eddie Hebblethwaite Cup

Division One high-flyers Siddal Place were no match for Premier Division Halifax Hammers as they were thrashed 9-2 in the first round of the Eddie Hebblethwaite Sunday Cup.

Hammers reached the semi-final of the competition last season and took their first step on the road this time with a comfortable win.

Mohammed Ozair gave them a tenth minute lead, but that was wiped out when Carlton Balmer took advantage of a weak back-pass by Callum Charlton.

That was as good as it got for Siddal though, with Hammers’ Terriq Pervez emabrking on a superb run before setting-up strike partner Lamin Jannah to score from an acute angle.

Siddal were struggling to cope with some fluent football from Hammers, who extended their lead when Jannah set-up Ozair for his second.

Charlton then atoned for his earlier error by playing in Pervez, who finished well to make it 4-1. Pervez added his second just before half-time to put the game out of reach.

Lamin Gitteh registered a brilliant second-half hat-trick, including two goals in three minutes around the hour mark, before Pervez also racked up his third goal after an excellent pass from Khurram Shazad.

Wayne Crossley scored a long-range consolation goal for Siddal before Waleed Raja rounded off the scoring with a diving header from Ozair’s cross.

Hammers will now play Feathers FC away in the quarter-finals after they beat Ryburn Valley 4-1.

Also in the cup, Halifax Amateurs beat King Cross 10-2, while North Bridge gained revenge for a league defeat just a week ago by the same opponents by beating Halifax Rangers 2-0.

Division One leaders Bradshaw scraped through in the cup by beating Woodhouse United on penalties after a 4-4 draw at Natty Lane, Illingworth.

Woodhouse’s stand-in boss Joe Connor was forced to play as goalkeeper, with his team without their regular goalkeeper.

He later came out with 10 minutes to play and helped set up an equaliser but Bradshaw won 4-2 on spot kicks.

Connor made an immediate impact between the sticks with a route one clearance to Stefan Parker, who knocked the ball home within 30 seconds.

Bradshaw equalised and then took the lead but a clever flick from Oliver Challis found Ryan Bulcock, who calmly slotted home for 2-2.

Connor kept Woodhouse in the game with a few good saves before Parker hit the bar with a thunderous header and knocked home the rebound.

Again the lead was short lived, as Ryan Horan failed to clear his lines, and the Bradshaw striker slipped the ball past the on-rushing Connor and it trickled over the line despite Gavin Higgins’ edfforts to clear.

Turning round at 3-3, Bradshaw caught Woodhouse napping and they retained their advantage until the closing stages.

With time running out, Connor swapped with Parker and with two minutes left he won the ball in the midfield and released Ryan Bulcock on the left. Bulcock found Jay Connor, who beat two men and slammed the ball home.

Bradshaw scored all their four penalties in the shoot out. Bulcock converted Woodhouse’s first but Jay Connor and Horan had their efforts saved before Mirza’s low shot found the back of the net.

Joe Connor said: “We had a few regulars missing and with two or three of them I have no doubt we could have won in normal time.”

Halifax Hammers Reserves lost 5-3 to Thrum Hall in Division One, with Foysal Ahmed, Ishtiaq Ali and Suhail Bashir on target for Hammers.

Also in Division One, Old Pond Old Pond produced a much-needed response to their poor showing against Triangle a week ago as they beat Barum Top 9-2.

Cock and Bottle won 4-3 at Triangle in the other Division One game.