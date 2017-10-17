Sunday League - Hammers progress in the cup

Halifax Hammers continued their impressive start to the season as they thrashed Thrum Hall FC 6-2 in the FA Sunday Cup.

Hammers are top of the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League after winning their first three games, but carried that form over into the cup, which they lost on penalties to Waiters Arms last season.

King Cross FC also progressed in the cup with a 4-0 home win over Barum Top.

First Division leaders Siddal Place FC also went through with an 8-3 mauling of Halifax Hammers Reserves.

In the Premier Division, FC Casa beat Hollins Holme 6-5 after racing into a 5-1 half-time lead, while Ryburn Valley won 4-2 at Ryburn United and Waiters Arms beat Feathers 4-0.

In the First Division, Bradshaw moved level on points with Cock and Bottle after an 8-4 home win over them, North Bridge thrashed Triangle 6-0, with two apiece from Sean Byrne and substitute Louis Benoit and one each for Michael Kirwan and Jamie Callaghan, and Halifax Rangers won 3-2 at Old Pond.