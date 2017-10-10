Sunday League: Lee Mount maintain perfect start

Lee Mount maintained their 100 per cent start to the season in the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League with a 3-1 win at King Cross.

They are joint-top of the table with Halifax Hammers, who didn’t play, and Feathers FC, who registered their third win from four outings with a 7-1 thrashing of FC Casa.

Nathan Howard grabbed four goals for the visitors and Tom Hosker two with an own goal adding to Casa’a poor day at the office, although Graeme Tait’s first goal for the Brighouse side offered some albeit scant consolation.

Ryburn Valley picked up their first win of the season with a 6-4 victory over bottom-side Fountain Head, while Hollins Holme picked up their first point of the season with a 1-1 home draw with Ryburn United.

Rick Laycock gave Hollins the lead after an hour, running down the left and lobbing the keeper into the far corner from the edge of the box.

FC Casa drew level 10 minutes later with a free header from a corner.

In Division One, Siddal Place FC made it three wins out of three with a 6-4 home win over Bradshaw. Also on nine points are Cock and Bottle, who won 4-2 at Halifax Rangers, while the other side in the league with nine points, Halifax Hammers Reserves, won 3-2 at Old Pond.

Trinagle are still without a point after they lost 4-3 at home to Barum Top. North Bridge are also still yet to record a point after losjng 3-2 at Halifax Amateurs.