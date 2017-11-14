Sunday League: Waiters make it a magnificent seven

It’s now a magnificent seven wins in a row for leaders Waiters Arms as they beat a spirited King Cross side 6-3 in the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League.

The first of Waiters’ half-dozen arrived after great play from Luke O’Brien and Billy Grogan in the middle, Lee Wood was released and he finished smartly past the onrushing Andy Bottomley.

A Dean Park delivery to the far post was volleyed home by Wood for 2-0, and it was soon three as winger Danny Cook wriggled clear and unselfishly squared for Dave Chappell to smash home from close range.

Further chances went begging for Waiters with Chappell and Cook the main culprits, but soon after the restart Waiters made it 4-0 when Wood grabbed his hat-trick with a superb header after an O’Brien pinpoint delivery.

The goal of the game then followed when Grogan found Park in the corner of the penalty area and the full back casually stroked it into the top corner.

King Cross substitute Simon Ward grabbed a brace but Waiters killed the game when substitute Kev Talbot slotted the ball into the corner for 6-2.

There was time for another consolation for Cross though when Ward was upended in the box and the striker completed a hat-trick from the spot.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “Although we were on top from start to finish, credit where it’s due, the Cross lads kept going to the end, made life difficult when they could and took their three chances well.

“I was happy with our display seeing as though I had to start four lads for the first time this season and they fit in perfectly.

“We now have a couple of cup games to look forward to and hopefully we can emulate last season’s cup runs.”

Halifax Hammers made it four wins out of five with a 3-2 win at Feathers in a open game.

Hammers took the lead in the ninth minute through Terriq Pervez, who then doubled their lead after 20 minutes.

Pervez then had a penalty saved before Feathers scored from the spot through Joel Cleary.

Hammers’ Mazn Amhamed saw his 35 yard shot hit the crossbar, while Irfan Afzal also should have scored when in a good position from close range but his shot was cleared off the line.

Hammers extended their lead on 53 minutes after a brilliant run from Awais Khan was finished off by Pervez for his hat-trick.

Jack Rice’s header made it 3-2 before being denied an equaliser by a superb save from Yasar Mohammed.

Pervez missed a great chance to seal the win before Rice squandered another opportunity to level the score when he fired wide when well-placed.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, FC Casa beat Ryburn Valley 5-3, with manager Matthew Bagshaw describing it as “just the result we needed”.

The Brighouse side could easily have crumbled on the back of shaky form when they went 2-0 behind, but with Luke Johnson to the fore as man of the match they fired back for a morale boosting victory.

In what Bagshaw described a great team effort, David Woffenden netted a brace, with Sam Halstead, Graham Pugh and Jamie Marshall all on the scoresheet.

Lee Mount registered their sixth win out of seven as they beat Hollins Holme 7-5.

In Division One, rock-bottom Barum Top were thrashed 6-0 at home by Cock and Bottle.

Leaders Bradshaw smashed Halifax Hammers Reserves 9-3, with four goals from Leon Hurles-Brook, three from Jordan Coduri and one each for Glenn Ackroyd and Morgan Cummings, while Foysal Ahmed, Omar Riaz and Ehsaan Gamar were on target for the hosts.

Triangle recorded only their second league win of the season with a 10-1 thumping of Old Pond, while there were also wins for Siddal Place, who beat Thrum Hall 7-4 and Halifax Rangers, who beat North Bridge 3-2.