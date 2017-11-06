Sunday League: Waiters three points clear at summit

Waiters Arms moved three points clear at the top of the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League after a 5-3 home win over second place Lee Mount.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Hollins Holme recorded their secind win of the season with a 9-4 home victory over FC Casa.

In Division One, Bradshaw moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 home win over Barum Top, while Triangle won 2-1 at Halifax Amateurs - their first victory of the season.

In the West Riding FA County Sunday Trophy, Halifax Hammers Reserves beat Scholes Athletic 7-5, Halifax Rangers were thrashed 11-0 at home by AFC Leodis, Siddal Place lost 3-0 at home to East End Park and Old Pond lost 6-0 at home to Eccleshill Lane Ends.