Sunday League: We won’t be taking our foot off the pedal, says Waiters Arms boss

Waiters Arms moved three points clear at the top of the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League after a 5-3 home win over second place Lee Mount.

Mount raced into a two-goal lead, the first coming after a minute after a wayward shank from Jordan Pettifor found Callum Meade five yards out and he tapped in despite looking offside.

Jay Carney then doubled the lead with a fine strike from outside the box, this minutes after Waiters’ Lee Wood and James Hurtley had missed gilt edge headed chances.

Waiters did get one back through James Waggett who headed home a David Chappell corner and at this point Waiters began to dominate with Hurtley and Adam Helliwell well on top in midfield and it was Helliwell’s through ball which released Chappell to smash home an equliaser five minutes before the break.

Mount remained dangerous on the break and their long balls for Carney and Meade to chase causing panic at the back for Waiters who were grateful for keeper Ethan Daly’s superb stop from Meade on half time.

Waiters came bouncing back after the break and again started to dominate proceedings with full backs Lee Albon and Dean Park pushing further up the pitch and when Albon won a corner, Grogan delivered it straight on to Chappell’s right foot and he volleyed home a beauty to give Waiters the lead.

It was soon 4-2 when Hurtley sent Lee Wood clear and he unselfishly squared for strike partner Chappell to bag his hat trick - the pair now have 10 goals between them in the last two games.

A long Danny Hilditch ball found Meade on the byline and he somehow poked it past Daly from distance into the corner to make it 4-3.

As the clock ran down though tempers flared and Hilditch saw red with two minutes to go. The space he left allowed Chappell to race clear in the last minute and finish with the goal of the game smashing it home from 25 yards into the far corner.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton said: “I’m pleased with the result. Credit to Lee Mount, they have a fantastic front three who stretch you all day and you are always going to concede chances against them. It’s just a matter of making sure you take your own and Chappell stepped up to the plate for us.

“We have played six and won six but we were in this position last season and we fell apart in the last five games so we certainly won’t be taking our foot off the pedal this time.

“Our squad is a bit stronger than last year and hopefully we can reach the winter break still sat at the top.

“Next Sunday we host King Cross who are a good young side and we know they can play football.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Hollins Holme recorded their second win of the season with a 9-4 home victory over FC Casa, lifting them to fifth place in the table.

Boss Steve Parker said there was rarely a dull moment in Hollins’ games and the team’s climb from second bottom had left them “realistically where we should be.”

He added: “We only played for half a game the last time we played Casa and got too far back to catch up.

“Last weekend we were almost at full strength, they had players missing and we played very well.”

Casa scored first against the run of play at Calder Holmes, Hebden Bridge, but Hollins romped into a 4-1 interval lead through goals from Will Chadwick, two from Joe Gibson and James Chadwick. “They were all good team goals,” said Parker.

James Chadwick added two more in the second half and Gibson also completed a hat-trick while Andy Butterworth struck twice near the end.

Casa had their own moments of success but Parker said his side always had a decent cushion.

Hollins have been their own worst enemies at times this season, conceding sloppy goals, but Parker said only one mistake - a careless pass from substitute Jake Allott - had led to a Casa goal on Sunday.

“We were 7-3 up so it didn’t really matter,” said Parker.

Hollins are at home for the next two Sundays but face tough games against Lee Mount in the league and then Waiters Arms in the district cup. Those foes are the top two in the league.

In Division One, Bradshaw moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 home win over Barum Top, while Triangle won 2-1 at Halifax Amateurs - their first victory of the season.

In the West Riding FA County Sunday Trophy, Halifax Hammers Reserves beat Scholes Athletic 7-5.

Youngster Junaid Ali beat two players before scoring from the edge of area to hand Hammers the lead, which was doubled when Wajid Nawaz won and converted a penalty.

They were 3-0 up after half-an-hour through Awais Ashfaq, and replied immediately to a Scholes goal when Sohail Bashir found the net.

Scholes made it 4-2 before the break but Hammers put the result beyond doubt after the restart with two quick goals from Lal Shah and Bashir.

Scholes pushed forward and netted three more goals but Ali scored the goal of the game with a screamer from 25 yards to round off the scoring.

Halifax Rangers were thrashed 11-0 at home by AFC Leodis, Siddal Place lost 3-0 at home to East End Park and Old Pond lost 6-0 at home to Eccleshill Lane Ends.