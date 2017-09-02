Three off in Brighouse game

Brighouse Town will probably consider it two points dropped after being held 0-0 away to Ossett Albion today.

The home side had failed to pick up a point in their opening four Evo-Stik NPL games and it looked a good opportunity for Vill Powell’s visitors to capitalise on some of their Division One North rivals being in FA Cup action or having a weekend off.

The game may best be remembered for three red cards in the closing 15 minutes.

Albion had James Kay dismissed on 76 minutes and he was followed off by Town’s Iwan Heeley and the home side’s Tom Claisse on 89 minutes.

Brighouse were draw experts last season but this is their first of the current campaign. They are 10th in the table with seven points from five games.