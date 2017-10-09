Two for Jowett in Greetland win

Greetland were the only one of five Halifax AFL sides who took part in the West Riding Challenge Cup’s first round on Saturday to make progress.

They continued their promising start to the season by beating Yorkshire Amateur League visitors St Nicholas by 5-2 at Goldfields.

Karl Jowett maintained his good start to the season with another two goals and others came from Adrian Ford, Jordan Winter and Scott McHale.

Fellow Premier Division side Northowram lost 1-0 away to a Leeds Medics and Dentists side who have won four out of four in the top section of the Yorkshire Amateur League, putting in their best performance for some time.

Medics had the greater share of possession on their large pitch and excellent playing surface but it took them 25 minutes to create a chance, Chris Gent kicking off the line after a goalmouth scramble.

The Rams’ resilience and work rate was exemplary but with Lewis Oldridge a lone figure up front, they struggled to open up a solid home defence.

Oldridge’s shot flew over and as half-time approached, a good block from ‘keeper James Bunn and a vital touch from the excellent Jacob Turner kept the game goalless.

Three minutes before the break, after a bout of scrappy play in and around the penalty area, David Emms put the home side ahead.

Other than Bunn’s save from Emms’ free kick and a James Chadwick header over the top following a corner, the Medics could not prise open a very well organised Rams side in the second half and Oldridge had a couple of half chances.

Nathan Sloane’s side proved a consolation for Division One side Copley United, who lost 3-1 at home to Lower Hopton.

Hebden Royd Red Star boss Chris Garbutt was satisfied with his side’s performance in a 7-4 defeat away to mid-table West Yorkshire League Premier Division side Field.

Star travelled with just 11 players but defended well for a while before shooting themselves in the foot and going 2-0 down.

A Will Chadwick penalty got them up and running but they immediately conceded a third goal and the Bradford side added a fourth before half time.

Field added a fifth on the restart but goals from Dan Lamb and Patrick Thomas, who scored direct from a free-kick, gave the visitors a glimmer of hope at 5-3.

The home side went straight down the other end to bag their sixth and although George Oliver scored Star’s fourth, Field got another near the end.

Salem crashed out 6-1 away to Howden Clough while Shelf United’s game against Route One Rovers at Lightcliffe Academy was postponed.

Brighouse Sports made progress in the West Riding Trophy, winning 6-5 on penalties away to a highly-strung Aberford Albion Reserves side.

Sports took the lead against the run of play through captain Gary Binns after 25 minutes but Aberford scored a deserved equaliser from a corner 10 minutes later when the visitors failed to clear.

Brighouse improved in the second half with Ashley Johnson prominent in midfield and Josh Robinson and substitute Connor Durkin causing their hosts problems down the flanks. However, there was no addition to the score.

The sides each scored with four of their first five penalties. Daniel Heavyside was successful with Sports’ next spot kick before Daniel Stokes made a fine save, palming the ball onto a post to send the visitors through.

AFC Crossleys Reserves were crushed 10-0 away to Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves at Elland while there were painful exits for the Shelf clubs’ second strings.

Shelf United Reserves lost 7-3 away to Shire Academics Reserves while Shelf FC Reserves went out 9-0 to division-higher Halifax AFL side Sowerby Bridge Reserves.