Waiters now seven points clear at top of Sunday Premier League

Waiters Arms cemented their place at the top of the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League thanks to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over strugglers Mount Tabor.

Waiters manager Adam Fenton rested 10 of his usual starting 11 due to the state of the pitch, but his side took the lead when skipper Gordon Brierley out-jumped the defence to nod home a superb Billy Grogan cross.

Grogan then doubled Waiters’ lead with a shot from 25 yards before a Tabor player got a straight red card for dissent.

Waiters went 3-0 up just after half-time through a fine individual Reece Uttley goal.

New signing Brad Tynan was brought on and made an instant impact, playing a neat one-two with Grogan before smashing a shot into the top corner.

Barge FC moved up to second place in the top flight after a hard-fought 4-1 win against Queens Head.

Played on a difficult surface after a week of heavy rainfall, the first half was attritional for both teams who had to fight hard to create chances. Luckily for the eventual victors David Woffenden made best of his breakthrough as the Brighouse side went ahead; the front man rounding the keeper and slotting home.

The lead was doubled into the second period after Sam Halstead delivered a fine cross from which Greg Roper provided the finishing touch.

Queens Head created chances of their own, but Barge manager Matthew Bagshaw was as happy with the stoicism of his defence as much as his charges attacking skills.

Halstead, who had a fine game for Barge added a third and when the fourth went in from Woffenden once more then the tie was as good as over.

The home side did fire home a consolation late on to ruin Barge’s aspirations of a

clean sheet, but the disappointment was quelled by the clubs new high placing in the Premier Division come the final whistle.

Premier Division side Carrington produced an incredible 16-1 win over First Division Beehive and Crosskeys in the quarter-final of the Briggs Priestley Senior Cup.

They will now play either Ryburn Valley or Halifax Hammers in the semi-finals, with Waiters Arms and Ryburn United contesting the other semi-final.

In Division One, Old Pond put in a much stronger performance than of late but it was still their opponents Lee Mount who took the points to send them second in the table.

In a game bereft of many opportunities with both defences on good form it was

Mount who should have taken an early lead. A gilt edged headed opportunity was

nodded wide with Pond keeper Jason Kirby exposed.

The match would enter half time goalless, but both sides had opportunities to nudge ahead in the first period. Pond had good chances through a Michael Barlow

breakaway and Paul Taylor snap shot but both drifted just wide of the post. For Mount Rohan Ford was denied by Kirby when put through on goal.

Early into the second half, the same man once more found himself bearing down on Kirby’s goal but this time slid the ball into the corner of the net to put Mount a goal to the good.

Just five minutes later and the visitors doubled their advantage through a fine strike from Jordan Heath. His shot was central to the goal but the dip took it out of the reach of Kirby and just under the crossbar.

The home side showed good resilience in pushing for a way back into the match. Tom Wright forced a diving save from Gareth Gaukroger in their best opening. The last chance of the match fell to Jordan Pettifor but Kirby again came off his line well to smother as the match finished 2-0 to the visiting team.

Elsewhere in Division One, King Cross Park lost 5-3 at home to Halifax Hammers Reserves.

In Division Two North Bridge concluded their league campaign with an impressive 3-1 defeat of already confirmed champions Fountain Head. A penalty from Anthony Todd, Mike Kirwan and a goal direct from a corner by Tom Hoodlass handed all three points to Andy Blakey’s men in a victory that sees his side finish fifth in the league standings.

Bridge will now be able to concentrate solely on a new competition instigated by the Halifax Sunday League to make up for a shortfall in league fixtures this campaign.

The Ziggys Metro Cars Invitational Cup will be contested by four groups with the

winners of each playing out Semi Finals and Final. The draw has been announced with Triangle, Halifax Rangers Reserves, Mount Tabor, North Bridge and Fountain Head in Group A. In Group B are Barge FC, Halifax Amateurs, Ryburn Valley and Weavers. Group C will be contested between Lee Mount, Ryburn United, Halifax Rangers and Old Pond, whilst Group D contains Beehive & Crosskeys, Halifax Hammers Reserves, Bradshaw and King Cross Park.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Weavers won 3-2 at Halifax Rangers Reserves and Halifax Amateurs and Bradshaw drew 3-3.