Waiters serve up Senior Cup thrashing

Waiters Arms got last week’s County Cup defeat out of their system with a 7-0 thrashing of Queens Head in the quarter final of the Senior Cup.

Waiters boss Adam Fenton was wary after Queens had inflicted their only other defeat in the first game of the season, and was missing a couple of players.

But the curren tZiggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League leaders proved too strong on the 3G surface at Trinity Academy.

Front two Reece Uttley and top scorer David Chappell combined with Ashton Richardson with some neat passing before Chappell slotted home after 15 minutes.

It was soon 2-0 as the same trio combined and Chappell this time rounded the keeper to knock home his 25th of the campaign.

Queens’ Martin Woodhouse set Remi Allen free but Waiters ‘keeper Ethan Daly stood firm.

Waiters made it 3-0 straight after that chance with Uttley grabbing his first after Chappell unselfishly squared it for him and then it was 4-0 with a long Richardson throw expertly headed home by Lee Wood.

From substitute James Grimble’s persistence by hassling Queens’ Simon Coffey into a dreadful back pass, Uttley capitalised and curled the ball smartly into the corner.

Things didn’t get much better for Coffey when he headed a corner straight across the face of his own goal and Talbot was there to nod home to make it 6-0.

The scoring was then completed when Richardson’s shot was rifled into his own net by George Turner.

Waiters boss Fenton is now hoping to end their horrendous run in semi finals which has seen them lose their last seven in a row.

The all Brighouse derby in the Ziggys Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League saw Barge FC smash struggling Top Club 11-0 at the weekend.

Matthew Bagshaw unveiled new signing Liam Kearns for the match and he took little time in making his mark by striking home a well-placed shot to open the scoring.

Robert Goode netted the most spectacular goal of the game with a 40-yard lob over the Top Club keeper, one of two goals for the centre half in what transpired to be a rout.

Top goalscorer Graham Pugh helped himself to a hat-trick to further add to his seasonal tally with continued fine form in front of goal, whilst Patrick Maylett was

also staking claim of the match ball with three goals of his own.

David Woffenden and Levi Brown completed an emphatic 11-0 victory which sees

their side rise to a high of fourth in the league standings.

For their part, Top Club battled gamely and had some decent periods in the game

without finding the net – and remain cut vastly adrift at the bottom of the table with Division One football seeming as welcome as it is inevitable next season.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Carrington moved up to second place with a 9-0 rout at Mount Tabor and third-placed Halifax Hammers won 9-4 at home to Hollins Holme.

In Division One, Old Pond started brightly enough in their 5-3 home defeat to Oddfellows, but faded in a poor overall first half showing.

Lee Williams crossed for Paul Taylor early on but he shot wide, but from the same source Chris Allen volleyed Pond ahead.

A breakaway saw the visitors restore parity, before man of the match Jack Rice struck home to put Oddys ahead as they started to dominate.

Rice fired home the goal of the game from distance before the interval, as Pond

struggled in the muddy conditions centrally and failed to use the full width of the

pitch.

A tweak of formation saw the home side fire back in the second period however.

Within minutes of the restart Jamie Horsley found Allen with a raking pass and the poacher provided a cool finish.

Williams failed to direct a good headed opportunity home, but soon turned provider again in setting up centre half Dave Lawrence for a close range third of the season to level matters.

Some less than textbook defending culminated in Pond being level for only a short period however, as a foul in the box allowed Oddfellows to reaffirm their advantage from 12 yards.

Pond threw new signing Lee Marshall on to bolster the attack and his side had

chances to get level again; the best falling to Allen who both struck the crossbar as well as rifling just over.

In pushing men forward, the home side were caught with the sucker punch at the other end as the visitors took the points with a late fifth goal. Rice completed his hat-trick, with Gareth Robershaw and Ashley Shaw netting their sides other goals in the match.

Elsewhere in Division One, leaders Halifax Hammers Reserves lost 5-1 at Beehive and Crosskeys.

In the Springfield Camping League Cup, King’s Cross Park beat Triangle 4-3, Fountain Head saw off Halifax Amateurs 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw and Halifax Rangers Reserves won 8-2 at, of all places, Halifax Rangers.