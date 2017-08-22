Withdrawals force Sunday League EGM

The Halifax Sunday Football League will hold an extraordinary general meeting at Lee Mount WMC on Thursday (7.30) to consider having two divisions instead of three for the fast-approaching 2017-18 season.

Late withdrawals, including that of reigning champions Carrington, means the league has only 22 remaining teams.

Three more teams who played in the Premier last season, Top Club, Queens Head and Mount Tabor, have also dropped out along with Weavers, who played in Division Two.

There are new arrivals in Cock & Bottle, Siddal Place and Thrum Hall but possibly not enough for the league to continue with its original plan of having three sections this winter.

League spokesman Andy Dawson said: “We had some teams drop out after constituting to three divisions, so have called an EGM which will allow clubs to decide whether we instead now re-constitute to two divisions.

“We should be good to go shortly after that either way following the outcome of the vote.

“It may mean a short delay in the start of the season regarding league fixtures, but we do have our Charity Sunday weekend planned for September 3 so hopefully the disruption will be minimal.”

The loss of Carrington is a major blow but perhaps no huge surprise after the demise of some of Calderdale’s most successful football clubs in recent years such as Halifax Irish Club, Stump Cross and Ovenden West Riding, now back after a year’s absence.

Carrington won their fifth successive Halifax Sunday League title in the spring. The side run by Dun Mullaney and Adie Cross sealed Premier Division honours with a game to spare after a 6-2 home success over arch rivals Waiters Arms.

Carrington had beaten Waiters a few days earlier by 2-1 in the Halifax FA Sunday Cup final at the Shay but were unable to match the previous’s season’s treble, losing to Halifax Hammers in the Senior Cup semi-final and Sandy Lane in the last four of the West Riding Sunday Cup.

Dawson said Carrington were one of the later withdrawals and their players now appeared to be spreading between other Halifax Sunday League teams.

Dawson thanked the departing teams for their participation down the years and also sponsors Ziggys Metro Cars for agreeing to continue their “fantastic support” in the competition’s 50th season.

Briggs Priestley Engravers will again back the Senior Cup and a sponsor for the League Cup competition is being sought. Any interested parties should email chrisjfoley@yahoo.co.uk.

Halifax Rangers Reserves are now running as a separate entity from their first team and from the Barum Top in the town centre. They will play under the pub’s name.

Barge FC have relocated and will now be known as FC Casa, having moved to the Elland Road venue.