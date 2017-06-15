Jer Lane complaint is upheld

Jer Lane’s hopes of regaining the Spenser Wilson Halifax League title have received a shot in the arm with a bumper points bonus.

They have been awarded the maximum 12 points from their home Premier Division fixture against Northowram Hedge Top on Saturday, May 20.

On a wet afternoon, the game failed to get under way by the 4.05pm deadline.

The league’s executive has decided Northowram were at fault, their opening batsmen having failed to leave the pavilion, and have awarded 12 points to Jer Lane and none to Northowram. The sides had originally been awarded two each.

The result has huge implications for the league table. Lane, champions in 2013, 2014 and 2015, are now only two points behind a Booth side who relieved them of the title trophy last summer.

The outcome is a tonic for Wayne Cotton’s Jer side, who were thrashed the weekend before last by Booth in the league and Mytholmroyd in the cup before their rained off return to Royd in the league last Saturday.

Halifax League press officer Paul Whiteley said officials had received an official complaint from Jer Lane over the Northowram match and it had taken some time to gather evidence from the clubs and umpires.

In a statement he said: “The umpires had notified both teams that, following an inspection of the ground, the match would start at 4.05pm, the latest any match can start according to League Rules.

“However, the match had to be abandoned at that time, without a ball being bowled, due to the Northowram HT opening batsmen failing to arrive at the crease.”

The points were subsequently awarded on the basis of a side failing to fulfil a fixture.

Whiteley said that the umpires, in any match, had sole control of applying the rules concerning ground conditions.

“The Executive would like to state that it is sad when the result of a match has to be decided in the committee room and it trusts that all clubs and umpires reflect on this case and ensure such a situation does not arise again.”