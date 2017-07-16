Last pair cheer Queensbury

Queensbury’s hopes of playing Premier Division cricket again next year in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League have improved no end in the last couple of weeks.

Back-to-back wins against Oxenhope and Jer Lane have lifted them off the foot of the table and only one team will go down with Lane departing to the Bradford League.

Jer Lane are keen to go out with a fourth title success in five years but yesterday’s one-wicket defeat to Queensbury has left the second-placed club 11 points behind Booth, who were eight-wicket home winners over Warley.

Opening bowler Khalil Rehman took six for 51 to put the skids under Lane, who had lost to Warley the previous week.

Only Ian Hall (34), Imran Mirza (44) and number nine Simon Collins (22) made double figures in the visitors’ 131 all out.

Azhar Sharif made 32 before Queensbury plunged to 46 for four. Muhammad Bilal hit 44 and last pair Gurdev Singh and Nick Richardson added the last 15 runs as three-wicket trio Amjid Khan, Kieran Rogers and Simon Collins were unable to pull the game out of the fire for Lane.

Booth made light of a 222 target at Warley, Robert Laycock’s 97 not out seeing the visitors to an eight wicket win after opener Robert Worsnop had made 55.

Earlier, Patrick Thomas and Nigel Horsfall had taken nine wickets between them, the former’s victims including Nolan Bottomley (43), James Whitworth (39), Luke Duckitt (38) and Daniel Syme (45).

Laycock may not have quite got to three figures but Copley’s Chris Dennison, Mytholmroyd’s Jack Earle and SBCI’s Sam Hinchliffe did.

Dennison lashed 145 not out, including nine sixes, but he was chasing a lost cause at Mytholmroyd, where Earle’s 111 had helped his side pile up 318 for six.

Tom Conway (59 no) was among the Royd middle-order men to take a heavy toll on the bowlers and Copley were 31 for four before Dennison launched his assault.

Hinchliffe’s ton came in SBCI’s 10-wicket home win over Sowerby St Peter’s, who only got to 172 for nine thanks to last pair Alex Healey (38 no) and Lee Barber (24 no).

Those extra runs only served to give Hinchliffe an opportunity for a century and he took it alongside George Hampshire (73 no).

Triangle needed fewer than 12 overs to knock off the 96 needed to win away to Oxenhope, whose form has nose-dived. The match would have been over even quicker but for Josh Tetley’s 51 for the hosts.

Triangle won by eight wickets and the victory margin was the same at Thornton, where visitors Northowram HT were pushed to the bottom of the table.

Brad Wetherhead’s four-wicket burst had the visitors reeling at 76 for five. Northowram battled to reach maximum batting points at 181 but their bowlers cut little ice as Ross Carnall hit 96 in reply

Premier Division: Warley 221 (D Syme 45, N Bottomley 43, P Thomas 5-83, N Horsfall 4-76), *Booth 224-2 (Rob Laycock 97*, R Worsnop 55): pts 3-12. *Jer Lane 131 (Mirza 44, Rehman 6-51), Queensbury 135-9 (Bilal 44): pts 3-12. *Mytholmroyd 318-6 (J Earle 111, Conway 59*, Ahmed 42), Copley 245-6 (C Dennison 145*): pts 10-4. *Oxenhope 95 (J Tetley 51; K Whippey 5-18), Triangle 98-2: pts 2-12. Sowerby St Peter’s 172-9 (O Benson 4-61), *SBCI 174-0 (S Hinchliffe 100*, G Hampshire 73 no): pts 2-11. Northowram HT 181 (B Weatherhead 4-39), *Thornton 185-2 (R Carnall 96, G Soames 48): pts 3-12.

Points (all played 13): Booth 123, Jer Lane 112, Mytholmroyd 108, Thornton 100, SBCI 95, Warley 95, Oxenhope 92, Sowerby SP 84, Triangle 79, Copley 77, Queensbury 67, Northowram HT 59.