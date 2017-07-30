Leaders are well below Parr

Title favourites Booth are licking their wounds after being bowled out for 79 at Thornton yesterday.

The reigning champions capsized at the hands of left arm swing bowler Ross Parr, who took six wickets and conceded only 11 runs in 13 overs as Booth slumped from 34 without loss.

Skipper Richard Laycock managed to salvage one bowling bonus point for Booth when he trapped Josh Hutchinson leg before for his side’s fourth wicket with the scores level.

Laycock described his side’s display before tea as “absolutely shocking.”

He blamed his side’s low score on accurate bowling from Parr and poor batting, rather than any effect Friday evening’s torrential rain may have had on the wicket.

There was better news from elsewhere for Booth, with second-placed Jer Lane limited to five points from a 27-run home defeat at the hands of Sowerby St Peter’s.

The gap between the leading pair is seven points while Thornton and Mytholmroyd, 13 points behind Laycock’s side in joint third, are by no means out of the title hunt.

Kieran Rogers followed up his good display for the league side the previous Sunday with five for 34 but Sowerby still made 222 for nine thanks mainly to Adam Clarke (79) and Aiden Green (41).

Matthew Hoyle is in good form and he added four early wickets to his earlier 34 as Lane were all out for 195 with last man Rogers run out for 19.

Mytholmroyd won an exciting, 627-run game at Warley by two wickets with two balls to spare.

Tom Conway crashed 79 not out, including seven maximums, to win it for the visitors after Warley’s James Whitworth (135) and Dan Syme (66) and Royd’s Shazad Hassan (62) and Taufeeq Ahmed (55) had made the bowlers toil.

At the foot of the table, Queensbury are seven points adrfit after they lost by four wickets at home to Triangle and Northowram HT backed up their win over SBCI with success at Oxenhope.

Mohammed Altaf hit 89 as Queensbury, trying to avoid one relegation spot, posted 193 for seven.

Triangle’s successful run chase was led by opener Dan Crosland with 58 and then 91 from league side skipper Christian Silkstone.

Taylor Swaine’s unbeaten 43 saw Northowram over the line at Oxenhope, who are plummeting down the table.

The Premier’s lowest score of the day belonged to SBCI rather than Booth. The Church Institute were shot out for 59 in reply to hosts Copley’s 159 with Ian Hartley taking five for 15 off 14 overs.

Premier Division: Sowerby St Peter’s 222-9 (Clarke 79, Green 41, Rogers 5-34), *Jer Lane 195 (Hoyle 4-63): pts 12-5. *Oxenhope 182-9, Northowram HT 186-8: pts 5-11. *Queensbury 193-7 (Altaf 89, Midwood 4-71), Triangle 194-6 (Silkstone 91, Crosland 58): pts 4-11. Copley 159-8 (Seraj 43, Holt 4-44), *SBCI 59 (Hartley 5-15): pts 12-2. Booth 79 (Parr 6-11), *Thornton 80-4: pts 1-12. *Warley 313-5 (Whitworth 135, Syme 66), Mytholmroyd 314-6 (Conway 79*, Hassan 62, Ahmed 55, Duckett 4-131): pts 5-10.

Points (played 15): Booth 136, Jer Lane 129, Thornton 123, Mytholmroyd 123, Warley 111, Sowerby SP 108, Oxenhope 100, SBCI 99, Copley 95, Triangle 95, Northowram HT 82, Queensbury 75.