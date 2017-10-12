Brighouse win for Harrier April

Runners from across the north visited Calderdale last weekend for the inaugural Brighouse Running Festival.

With races over 1k, 2k, 4k and 10k it was an opportunity for novice runners of all ages to mix with club and non-club runners and challenge themselves over fast, flat courses.

There were bold showings from plenty of local runners on Sunday evening, particularly Halifax Harriers’ April Caufield.

Jessica Hughes was first home in the 1k, with Tiger Steel from Longwood Harriers winning the 2k race. Rachel Holmes and Elam Hughes from Halifax Harriers came third and fourth.

In the 4K, the first local club runner home was Henry Rathbone from Northowram Pumas in 20.50 with Harriers’ Bethany Sharp clocking 23.03

The 10K saw Duncan Coombs, who travelled up from Cambridge, taking first place. He was closely followed by Gavin Mulholland from Stainland Lions with Michael Gaughan from Halifax Harriers in third.

In the ladies’ competition, Caufield was delighted to smash her previous personal best with a time of 38.37 and also beat fellow club mate Johanna Sutcliffe. The two, along with Jane Hobson, made up the first ladies team.

Halifax also took the men’s team prize with Michael Gaughan, Matt Kay and Michael King making up the squad.

Age group prizes were presented to Johanna Sutcliffe and Geraldine Roby from Halifax Harriers.

Kay was eighth in 38:38 and he and clubmates King (39:50), Will Stewart (40:21), Keith Lemon (44:30), Wayne Stevens (47:00) and Jane Hobson (51:27) all set personal bests.

Harry Brackenridge (42:04) just held off fellow Harriers juniors Ned Hughes (42:52).

Sowerby Bridge Snails’ John Whittington, competing in only his third race, was very pleased with a sub 50 minute 10k time.

The race was organised by Cannonball Events, who were indebted to the co-operation of the many businesses on the route. Particular thanks go to Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Clipper Logistics, Total Polyfilm and Northern Commercials.

Other 10k times - Harriers: Mark Crabtree 40:58, Richard Palethorpe 43:30, Mark Gaughan 45:52, John Moore 57:36. Stainland: Gavin Mullholland 33:43, Damian Pearson 38:37. Tim Neville 45:41, Gareth Knight 46:33, Jason Berry 52:10. Northowram Pumas: Mark Brook 54.52.