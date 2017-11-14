Brods beaten in thriller

Old Brodleians are without a league game next weekend, giving them time to reflect and put things right after a 26-20 defeat away to lowly North Ribblesdale last Saturday.

They returned from Settle with two bonus points but were disappointed not to have earned a maximum five from a thrilling Yorkshire One game at Grove Park.

They were left to rue their indiscipline and goal kicking was again an issue.

Both sides contributed to a fast paced contest and the lead changed hands regularly.

Ribb opened the scoring with a penalty but the visitors looked sharp with ball in hand and following some fluent rugby Tom Kill opened the scoring with a powerful run to the line after some patient build up play.

The conversion was missed but Brods looked in command after 15 minutes.

The visitors extended their lead with more good back play. The ball was moved swiftly to the left wing and Ben Barron finished in fine style.

The kick was again missed and Ribb responded with another penalty from fullback David Fox to make it 6-10 as half time approached.

In the final move of the half Ribb declined to kick at goal and sent a penalty kick to the corner. They set up their line out for a forward drive and Brods were unable to stop it as Ribb took an 11-10 lead through hooker Adam Stubbs.

Ribb were penalised for repeat offences around the ruck at the start of the second period and hooker Stubbs received a yellow card on behalf of the team.

Brods enjoyed a good period of pressure in the Ribb 22 with Danny Cole a real handful for the home defenders. Brods were denied a score in the left hand corner when Ben Barron’s foot was deemed to have been in touch.

Ribb responded well and cleared their lines. They gained a penalty just inside the Brods half and moved the ball swiftly through their backs to score in the corner and extend their lead to 16-10.

They swiftly added a third try following a Brods error and there looked no way back for the visitors at 23-10.

However, Brods showed great resilience in the last 20 minutes, scoring two tries from well worked line out drives. Laurie Hamer touched down on both occasions to reduce the deficit 23-20 but Ribb kicked a penalty goal.

With the clock ticking down, Brods continued to press but the home defence stuck to their task and Ribb earned a deserved victory

The Brods twos entertained Harrogate in a top of the table Premiership match and were unlucky to lose 31-30, having scored six tries to Harrogate’s five .

The Beavers travelled to North Ribb along with the first team and lost to a strong Ribb second string .