Brods exit for coach Smith?

Old Brodleians head coach Matt Smith was saying his farewells to the players after yesterday’s closing 33-17 home defeat to champions Bridlington in Yorkshire One.

The Yorkshire Carnegie lock was appointed along with backs coach Danny Monk in May, 2014, and has presided over sixth, seventh and sixth place finishes in a 14-team section.

Smith explained after yesterday’s game: “There is a high chance I will not be here next year because I could be playing rugby somewhere else.

“I should find out in the next three to four weeks and as soon as I know I will let the club (Brods) know.”

Monk made a rare playing appearance during the second half as Brods’ only replacement, with the injury-hit Woodhead club keen not to plunder the seconds, who scored a late try to beat Scunthorpe 19-17 in a play-off final.

His distributional and organisational skills helped Brods save some face after they had turned round to play down the slope trailing 26-0.

Brods, who held a minute’s applause in memory of long-standing member Derek Hamer beforehand, matched Bridlington in many aspects of the game.

However, the visitors showed far more of a cutting edge, ruthlessly exploiting Brods mistakes and producing some fine support play to notch their four-try bonus point with the last action of the opening 40 minutes.

Centre Gareth Roberts scored Brid’s opener wide out and added the conversion.

A length of the field effort was completed by lock Wiremu Cookson, after Brods had failed to secure their own lineout ball,

Visiting stand off Matieu Welch returned from 10 minutes in the sin-bin to jink through the Brods defence for the third try, Roberts converting.

Winger Gary Stevens then scored under the posts when the referee missed a clearly forward pass on half-way. Welch converted.

Brods, for whom teenager Joe Bowman made his full debut in the back row, improved while chasing a lost cause after the break.

No 8 Rob Jennings made several powerful breaks and fellow senior players Chris Vine, James Marshall and skipper Ollie Akroyd also troubled the visitors.

Jennings’ short pass enabled Nathan Scott to score by the posts but Akroyd’s conversion attempt struck an upright.

Dan Cole’s charged down kick presented Stevens with a simple try converted by Welch, which threatened to derail a Brods revival.

However, Jennings combined superbly with scorer Vine on the blind side of a scrum near half way and a determined Akroyd went under the posts and added the extras.

Brods might even have snatched a four-try bonus point but the bounce of the ball foiled young winger Louie Butler, following Jennings’ break and kick ahead, late on.