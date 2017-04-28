Calderdale is saddled up and raring to go for Tour de Yorkshire

Excitement is building across Calderdale as communities, towns and villages decorate the streets to welcome some of the world’s top riders in the Tour de Yorkshire.

Yellow cycle race signs are now in place along the route in the district with cyclists set to take on the gruelling stage three on Sunday.

Cyclists on a ride that starts in Lancashire, eventually stopping at Shibden Mill Inn for lunch.

The peloton is due to arrive in Calderdale at 2.40pm, but spectators are advised to get to viewing spots early.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Tim Swift, said: “The final countdown is now on, with just days to go until the Tour de Yorkshire comes to Calderdale.

“It looks set to be a fantastic weekend of community events in Calderdale, with plenty going on to celebrate the Tour, including Northowram Scarecrow Festival; Brighouse Food and Craft Fair and community celebrations in Southowram and other locations providing a wonderful backdrop to the Tour.”

The spectacle will be making its debut through Brighouse this year and the Brighouse Business Initiative has tied in its annual spring market.

For months now community groups including Incredible Edible, the BBI and Central Methodist Church have been planning a big celebration to mark the event.

Incredible Edible has been responsible for looking after the planting and maintaining the flower beds around town.

Coordinating with Central Methodist Church and Mark Dempsey from Calderdale Calderdale Council’s biking initiative they have designed a special centre piece in Thornton Square.

In addition, a yarn walk has been organised around the town so that visitors can enjoy not only the knitted decorations but also see all the planting.

The Brighouse Business Initiative are organising a food and craft street market on Commercial Street for the weekend and have hired a large screen which will be situated in Bethel Street car park to allow people to follow the progress of the race around Yorkshire.

Halifax’s Shibden Mill Inn will also be a popular destination for visitors watching the race as cyclists tackle the steep cobbled “Cote de Shibden Wall”.

Glen Pearson, general manager at the Shibden Mill Inn, said: “We’re all really excited about the event.

It’s great for the area and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity almost, and we’re looking forward to taking care of anyone who joins us on the day.

“We have a large screen we’ve hired so we’ll be showing the whole race, not just the part through the Shibden Valley.”

The race will also take riders past the Sportsman Inn and the Halifax Ski Centre high above Boothtown.

Owner Michael Carney said: “I think it’s a really exciting time for Halifax in particular. It’ll be a very busy day on Sunday, especially with our own customers to cater for as well as race watchers.

“I’ve always had an interest in cycling, but just seeing all the bikes around here recently it’s clear to see interest is increasing. We’ll putting on an outdoor event so we’re hoping the weather holds out.”

Racers will enter the borough through Queensbury and the village’s world-renowned Black Dyke Band will perform on the day. Secretary David Hirst said the band will play for about 20 minutes to welcome to the riders to Queensbury where many businesses and groups have trimmed up premises with yellow and blue bunting.