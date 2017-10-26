Calderdale keep up fine start

Calderdale 1 made it three wins out of four in the West Yorkshire Super League this season with a superb comeback to beat Alliance 45-39.

Their prospects at the new league venue of Corpus Christi didn’t look bright when tghey trailed 7-1 and then 17-7 after 15 minutes.

Calderdale were much improved after changes to their team structure. Fast and accurate passing provided shooting opportunities and excellent defensive pressure created turnovers. At half time it was 26-23.

The momentum was maintained and although Alliance were in no mood to buckle, Calderdale hit the front for the first time. It was nip and tuck early in the final quarter but Calderdale dug deep and went away at the end.

The coach’s player of the match award was shared by the whole team while Sue Seymour and Sophia Samuels were joint players’ player.

Newly formed Calderdale fourths celebrated their first victory, at the fourth attempt, when beating Leeds Lightning seconds 45-37 in Division Five.

Coach Phil Greenough tinkered with their line up in each quarter, as the teams matched each other goal for goal, until he found a winning combination.

Defenders Rosie Baldwin and Ella Cooper restricted Lightening to just five goals in the final quarter.

At the other end of the court joint players of the match Harriet Grace and Olivia Reynolds found their groove as their confidence grew, scoring 16 goals in the final 15 minutes.

Saturday fixtures - 10:15, C1 v Hi-Tech 1 at Halifax High; 10:15 C2 v Hi-Lites @ Bradford College; 11:30, C3 v Pennine Weavers at All Saints Catholic College; 11:30, C4 v Leeds Medics & Dentists at Lighthouse.