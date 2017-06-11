Crocs spared the drop

Old Crossleyans RUFC chairman Howard Cooper has welcomed the club’s reprieve in Yorkshire Two.

The Broomfield side were due to be relegated for the third season running after finishing with only tailed-off Sheffield Medicals below them last term.

However, rumours were rife that Acklam, who finished bottom of Yorkshire One, wanted to revert to a league in the north east in 2017/18.

The fixtures for the leading Yorkshire divisions have now been released and Acklam are absent from them while Crocs have been allocated games in Yorkshire Two.

Cooper said: “We see it as a bonus that we are staying where we are.

“We have a new player-coach (Ryan Hammond) and we are on with recruiting for next season.”

Cooper said Crocs had started last season badly but Ian Yates and Richard Wheale had taken charge and made improvements.

“From January onwards we had a side good enough to stay in the division,” he said.

Crocs can look forward to a couple of new derby fixtures in the coming campaign.

Old Rishworthians have gone up to join Heath and Old Brodleians in Yorkshire One but Halifax Vandals have come up as Yorkshire Three champions.

Vandals will go to Broomfield on November 11 with the rematch at Warley on March 10.

Cooper added: “We have always had a good relationship with Vandals and we will look forward to playing against them.”