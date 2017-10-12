Evans wins it for Halifax

Halifax Ladies snatched a 3-2 home win over Doncaster with a last-gasp goal from Louise Evans at Park Lane, Exley.

It leaves them fourth in North Two South East ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull, who have one point from three games.

Halifax started well and took the lead when a fantastic through ball from Katie Love set up Dani Parker to finish well.

Doncaster were soon on terms with a good goal but Halifax regained the lead before the break. Emma Liversidge broke and squared a bouncing ball to Ruth Prosser, who took it out of the air for an eye catching goal.

Doncaster made it 2-2 with a deflection from a short corner but Halifax regained the upper hand with good build up play from Stephanie Hoyle, Michaela Holroyd and Lydia Presley.

Parker had a good shot saved and the defence was much improved late on with solid play from Becca Camp, Katie Love, Regan Midgley, Prosser and joint players of the match Steph Hoyle and Michaela Holroyd.

Halifax finally found a way through until Liversidge’s diagonal ball was deflected into the air and flew past the keeper and defenders for Evans to knock home at the back post.

Halifax’s men are at home to Sheffield Uni Bankers on Saturday after an under-strength side produced one of their best displays in the last year in a 2-2 draw at Harrogate seconds last week.

Star Man Michael Jones was among the absentees and manager Matthew Metcalfe had to call up four second teamers for a trip to a place which has never been a happy hunting ground.

However, Halifax raced into a two goal lead within 15 minutes.

Casey Marshall, one of the promoted players, forced home after a goalmouth scramble.

Harrogate continued to struggle to contain the right winger and his strong link up play with Connor Sutcliffe created all sorts of problems.

His run into the opposition circle produced Halifax’s second, Jake Bamforth scoring from 10 yards after the home keeper had played the ball back to him.

Halifax withheld a barrage of penalty corners at the close of the half, with keeper Matty Breton and centre back Josh Sutcliffe making key stops.

The half time team talk was around keeping composure and retaining possession and the visitors started the second half well, with strong performances in defence from Josh Foreman, David Wheatley and Olly James.

James almost made it three from a well-worked Martyn Boyle penalty corner and then grazed a post shortly after.

The hosts upped their efforts and grabbed two quick goals to draw level with 10 minutes to go but debutant Will Chan might have won it for Halifax.