BRIGHOUSE HIGH School Year 7 student Louie Walsh won the British Junior Golf Tour final at Park Hill Golf Club in Loughborough last Sunday.

His victory qualifies him for the IMG World Championships in San Diego, California in 2018.

Prior to this success he had won the UK Kids’ Championship for the second consecutive year in Northamptonshire

The 12-year-old youngster from Northowram also did well in the Kids’ World Championship at Pinehurst Golf Club in North Carolina in early August.

Crow Nest Park GC player Louie finished in the top 30 out of 180 youngsters but, according to his father Lee, found it tough on the super fast US greens.

“Since then, and before these recent successes, he has turned in some great performances,” said Lee.

“He had great rounds of 70 at Celtic Manor, Newport, to finish second in the British Kids Championship, and also a 70 at St Andrew’s in Scotland to tie for fourth spot in the Adidas Wee Wonders.

“We go to Spain at the end of the month to compete in the European Junior Tour Championship final at La Cala in Mijas.”