Halifax stay the Dragons

Halifax Ladies slayed Huddersfield Dragons 8-1 in a derby clash in North Two South East, showing the kind of form which could make them title contenders.

It lifted them to third ahead of tomorrow’s trip to next-to-bottom Leeds Ladies II.

In an exciting, end to end match, Dragons were denied early on by the excellent Cassie Barker in goal. This proved pivotal as Halifax went straight down the other end to score.

A great through ball from Ruth Prosser was picked up by a stretching Dani Parker on the run and the speedy forward took the ball round the keeper and finished from a tight angle for a fabulous goal.

Halifax went from strength to strength. Emma Liversidge applied a good finish, Michaela Holroyd made it 3-0 and Parker had a superb strike into the top corner before half time.

Great link up play from Emma Liversidge, Katie Love, Ruth Prosser, Leah Kalter and Amy March meant that Halifax kept producing chances while solid defending from Becca Camp, Regan Midgley and Nat Tyson frustrated Dragons.

Player of the day Parker continued her great form with two more goals in quick succession before Dragons made it 6-1.

Halifax finished with a flurry, Liversidge setting up Louise Evans for the final two goals.

Halifax’s men lost 7-3 away to a Leeds Adel side which was retaining its 100 per cent record this season.

Adel were unable to capitalise on early pressure and two quick counter-attacks gave Halifax a 2-0 lead after 10 minutes.

Young forward Elliott Bullick was proving a handful and his determined run beat the Adel back line. Michael Jones slipped the ball under the keeper.

Bullick was at the heart of the next few attacks and his mazy run into the D paved the way for Sam Spencer to flick the ball beyond the advancing keeper.

Stunned Adel worked hard and got one back when a fiercely hit cross was deflected in.

Late in the half Halifax conceded two penalty flicks in two minutes. The Adel striker converted both and suddenly Halifax were 3-2 down.

Young first team debutant Jakob Morley showed he is one for the future, but Halifax couldn’t equalise. Bullick twice fired wide, Jones hit the bar and Josh Foreman couldn’t score when one on one with the keeper.

Adel were the more clinical and tucked home two further goals to lead 5-2 lead.

Spencer finally pulled one back, as he deflected in a Connor Sutcliffe pass, but as Halifax threw caution to the wind late on Adel picked them off with a further two well taken goals on the counter attack.

Halifax stay third and tomorrow host Bradford who leapfrogged Adel into top spot with an 11-1 thrashing of Lindum.