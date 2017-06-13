Hall pip West End in team event

West End’s bid to win the Halifax, Huddersfield & District Union’s Handicap Team Championship on home soil on Sunday was narrowly foiled by Woodsome Hall.

Hall’s four players came in with a gross total of 345, one shot better than the hosts who had the day’s top individual in Leigh Tomlinson,

Bradley Hall were one shot further back in third with Crosland Heath a similar distance away in fourth.

Twenty one teams took part. Clubs had to have a player in each of four handicap bands between six to 15.

Woodsome’s quartet all played well. Tomlinson went round in 75 (nett 68) but teammate Paul Russell had a rare struggle and finished adrift of his teammates on 97.

West End pro Darren Arber said the course had “bared its teeth.”

He added: “There was a blustery wind and it played to its full length. Some of the pins were tucked away at the request of the Union.”

Result: 1, Woodsome Hall 345 (H Bradbury 82, A J Green 83, I Cooper 89, G Hall 91); 2, West End 346 (L Tomlinson 75, G J Abernethy 86, D Keogh 88, P Russell 97); 3, Bradley Hall 347 (A Kershaw 85, M Leonard 87, A Nicholson 87, D Vickerman 88); 4, Crosland Heath 348 (S Illingworth 81, M Illingworth 87, Dm Illingworth 90, S Garside 90); 5, Crow Nest Park 353 (S Henry 83, R Webster 84, D Simpson 86, D Paterson 100); 6, Castlefields 357 (C Burton 80, D Roebuck 87, D Brown 93, R Badrock 97); 7, Huddersfield 358 (G Harris 82, F Thomson 86, A Russell 91, Si Hassan 99); 8, Bradley Park 358 (A Taylor 79, M Waddington 91, J Taylor 93, E Riley 95); 9, Halifax 360 (G Gerrard 83, Ta Reidy 84, G Martin 86, W Stewart 107); 10, Saddleworth 361 (D Fox 83, S Hanson 88, G Bearpark 89, S Castle 101); 11. Willow Valley 361 (T Brook 86, J Bakes 89, S Helliwell 90, B Page 96); 12, Marsden 362 (A Haywood 83, D Mallinson 90, B Wilczynski 94, A Bull 95); 13, Dewsbury District 368 (J Thorn 85, A Taylor 87, C G Howell 98, J Hirst 98); 14, Ryburn 369 (L Clewley 89, J Burton 89, S Griffiths 93, T Copley 98); 15, Queensbury 369 (G Heslop 87, P Cheesbrough 88, R Whitworth 96, A Gledhill 98); 16, Meltham 373 (A.J. Steel 86, T Hellawell 93, R Clark 95, G Mcmahon 99); 17, Hebden Bridge 375 (Joe Gibson 89, N Fielden 92, J Allott 95, R Allott 99); 18. Longley Park 381 (A Colcombe 84, S M Tann 97, D Christie 97, I Dyson 103); 19, Elland 383 (M Swan 91, R Wilby 92, A Greenwood 100, R Bradley 100); 20, Lightcliffe 383 (M Bancroft 87, J Wilson 96, J Allingham 97, P Marshall 103); 21, Outlane 472 (P O’Flynn 88, M Beaumont 88; M Lockwood 95, J Bates NR).