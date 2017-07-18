Hannah on track for hat-trick

Even Hannah Cockroft believes she has a good chance of completing a World Para Athletics Championships hat-trick on Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Halifax duly followed up her success in the 100m on the opening day with another clear-cut victory in last night’s 800m in London.

Cockroft had suggested there was a chance of an upset before claiming her second gold but her dominance in T34 racing is so great that few believed her.

With the most gruelling event out of the way, Cockroft was in buoyant mood as she looked towards winning a 10th world title later in the week.

“I’m feeling pretty confident because that’s my favourite event,” she said.

British teammate Kare Adenegan, the only racer to beat her in the last eight years, set up last night’s contest nicely for her.

Adenegan set the pace for the first lap, with Cockroft in her slipstream, before the teenager obligingly moved aside.

Cockroft powered to victory in two minutes 1.77 seconds with American Alexa Halko coming through for silver and Adenegan taking the bronze.

“Hurricane Hannah” said there had been no discussion with Adenagan about tactics beforehand but things had worked out perfectly.