Hannah shortlisted for award

Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft has been nominated for the disabled athlete award in The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards 2017 in association with Vitality.

Cockroft, part of GB’S T34 wheelchair racing team, won gold in the 100m, 400m and 800m in July in the World Para Athletics Championships.

The other three shortlisted athletes are Jeanette Chippington (canoeing), Sophie Hahn (athletics) and Emma Wiggs (canoeing).

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the SWOTY Awards, which celebrate the outstanding contributions that elite athletes, coaches, community volunteers and inspirational women have made to sport.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, October 26 at the awards evening in London.

The ceremony will take place at the Hilton London Bankside hotel and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The top-six shortlist for the main accolade comprises Elinor Barker (track cycling), Tammy Beaumont (cricket), Elise Christie (short-track speed skating), Johanna Konta (tennis), Jodie Taylor (football) and Bianca Walkden (taekwondo).