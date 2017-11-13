Heath sunk by last-gasp try

A try in the dying seconds of an enthralling match gave Beverley a 33-30 victory and ended visitors Heath’s eight match winning run on Saturday.

In a tense Yorkshire One game, the referee seemed to add a considerable amount of injury time as Beverley scored a converted try to secure a bonus point win with Heath having to settle for two losing points.

Second-placed Heath travelled to East Yorkshire in confident mood but began slowly and Beverley took the lead after seven minutes with a try from lock Adam Corkish which Phil Duboulay converted .

Heath needed to respond and following some excellent runs from Ezra Hinchliffe they eventually broke the home defence. Jack Crabtree linked well with Jordan Bradbrook, Hinchliffe and Sam Pollard for Eddie Cartwright to go in at the corner Hinchliffe added the extras and it was 7-7 on 18 minutes.

From the restart Heath were offside and Beverley restored their lead with a Duboulay penalty.

The visitors responded and when Ian Downsborough won good line out ball and Crabtree’s inside pass allowed Hinchliffe to break clear before releasing Jordan Bradbrook. Beverley tackled hard but Bradbrook managed to slip a pass to Cartwright and he went in for a superb second try, converted by Hinchliffe.

Alex McFadden was having a storming game and one of his runs led to a penalty, which Hinchliffe kicked for a 17-10 lead after 30 minutes.

Beverley missed a penalty but were successful with another attempt, only for Heath to take a 22-13 half time lead with the try of the game.

From a scrum near the Beverley try line Crabtree’s clever inside reverse pass released Hinchliffe and his pass to Chris Moore was flicked on to the supporting Olly Cook who went in for an unconverted score.

Beverley reduced the arrears with a try three minutes after the restart from centre James Graham but two surging runs from Jason Merrie led to a penalty kicked by Hinchliffe to make it 25-18 on 50 minutes.

The game was end to end and when Beverley thought a kick was going dead Sam Pollard pounced for a bonus point try and a 30-18 lead on the hour.

A yellow card for Matt Beasty seemed to inspire Beverley, who reduced the deficit to seven points with an unconverted try from centre Jack Howdle on 62 minutes.

When they closed the gap further with a Duboulay penalty on 74 minutes, Heath were clinging on.

The game entered overtime with Heath defending but when Pollard put in a huge clearance and the chasing Seiffe Boussaada forced a knock on Heath looked almost there.

With the game way past the 80-minute mark, Bradbrook broke for the line, was stopped and Beverley gained the ball. The home side turned defence into attack passing the ball well as Heath struggled to get a tackle in and they scored under the posts through Will Harrison to snatch victory. The conversion was the final act and Heath dropped to third place in the league.