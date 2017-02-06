Historic silver for Katie

Brighouse snow boarder Katie Ormerod claimed a silver medal as women made their debut at the Air and Style big air competition in Innsbruck, Austria.

The 19-year-old former Hipperholme Grammar School pupil scored 146.33 in front of the Ski Sunday cameras with each competitor’s best two runs from three to count.

She led after two rounds but a spectacular final effort from Enni Rukajarvi gave the Finn the honours with a score of 176.33.

Ormerod, who started the sport as a five-year-old at Halifax Ski and Snowboard Centre, Ploughcroft, said she was “super happy” to reach the podium in the first event of its kind.

Ormerod, who won her first World Cup competition last month, has set her sights on next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, having missed the 2014 event in Sochi, Russia.

She is currently second in the qualifying competition for Pyeongchang.