Late tries to no avail for Halifax

Halifax were made to pay for a slow start as they slipped to a 38-17 loss to Bramley Phoenix in Yorkshire Four North West yesterday.

The Ovenden Park men had travelled to Leeds confident of securing a win despite having to make a late change to their line up.

However, they found themselves 21-0 down after 15 minutes as poor tackling and decision making allowed the hosts to cross three times.

Halifax responded well but despite having the lion’s share of possession they were denied by a strong Bramley defence.

With Bramley down to 14, Sam Gallagher did eventually power over and Aaron Horner converted to give Halifax hope of a second half comeback.

Halifax continued in the same vein after the interval, pressurising the Bramley line but failing to break through despite Bramley being reduced to 14 men.

The best chance they had was a Horner penalty that went wide.

That miss spurred Bramley and they crossed for a crucial score to go 28-7 clear.

Another try followed after Halifax’s Jack Pilcher and Chris Clough had been yellow carded in quick succession.

Bramley put the game out of sight with their sixth try before Halifax finally gained some reward for their efforts.

Clough scored under the sticks after a break from Tony Curtis, while Carl McGuigan marked his debut with a try in the corner.