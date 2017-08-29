National junior title for Max

Halifax Harrier Max Burgin capped off a fantastic year at the Under 15 and Under 17 England National track and field championship by taking the 800 metres title in the older age group.

He flew through the first 400 metres in 53:4 and continued to stretch away down the back straight.

A slight stumble with 200 metres to go did little to slow him down and he was rewarded with a Championship record of 1:50:26 at Bedford.

Burgin’s achievements this year include setting a world 800 metres record for a 15 year old of 1:49:42.

He is also the Yorkshire and Northern Counties champion at the distance and came second in the English School Championships.

That performance gained him his first international vest and he went on to win the British title in Ireland over 800m.

Max has had a superb first year in the under 17 age group.

Calder Valley Fell Runners’s Gavin Mulholland topped off an excellent season with a fine performance in the Matterhorn Ultraks race, a hugely competitive international event.

Part of the Skyrace series - so called because the races take place at high altitudes - it is a 20-mile race with more than 2,000 metres of climbing, including one of Switzerland’s highest mountains.

Mulholland finished an excellent third and was first veteran in a very high calibre field of almost 500 runners.

Todmorden Harriers have scooped ladies’ silver medals and men’s bronze medals in the British Fell Championships.

It is a superb achievement given the depth of quality of the competition.

Races included the Donard Challenge in Northern Ireland (6.2 miles, 3000ft), Tebay in England (8 miles, 3000ft), Maesgwm Muddle in Wales (8.7 miles, 2800ft) and Stuc A’Chroin in Scotland (13.6 miles, 5000ft).