New president’s bold showing

The responsibility of being the new Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance president clearly didn’t weigh too heavily on the mind of Nick Hirst on Tuesday.

The Outlane GC steward made a bold bid to win the am-am section at the opening event of the season at Meltham.

Twelve handicapper Hirst and partner Andy Lister (8) from Woodsome Hall had seven birdies and two dropped shots for a score of 41 points.

However, they had to settle for second place behind clear winners Mick Maude (5) and Gareth McMahon (5).

The host club pair had birdies on each of the first five holes. Two more followed later, plus a nett eagle for Maude on the par five 11th, and they didn’t drop a shot in returning a score of 45 points.

Another ‘N Hirst’, long-serving Dewsbury pro Nigel, won the pro-am section on a day of gusty winds and squally showers.

He and Martyn Turner (10) scored 43 points, helped by a run of five birdies in the back nine and topped off by a chip in nett eagle on the last hole by Turner.

In second place were Meltham’s James Fish and Junior Captain Sam Summers (9), the youngster getting the bulk of their 39 points.

The next Alliance is at Dewsbury on Tuesday, October 17.

SCORES - Pro-am: 1, N.P.Hirst Pro & M.Turner 10 Dewsbury 43; 2, J.Fish Pro S.Summers 9 Meltham 39; 3, J.Ward Pro & M.Myer 12 Dewsbury 37; 4, D.Arber Pro & J.Naylor 19 West End 33; 5, S.Race Pro & G.Parr 20 Meltham 32; 6, D.Thompson Pro & D.Shufflebotham 13 Marsden 28.

Am-am: 1, M.Maude 5 & G.McMahon 5 Meltham 45; 2, N.Hirst 12 & A.Lister 8 Outlane/Ind.Woodsome Hall 41; 3, O.Shaw 5 & O.Hague 11 Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall 39; 4, N.Ward 12 & S.Beetlestone 17 Meltham 38; 5, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 Longley Park 37; 5, T.Hirst 12 M.Barks-Taylor 9 Meltham 37; 5, D.Hallas 9 & D.Hanson 4 Meltham 37; 8, R.D.Johnson 19 & C.Holmes 8 Meltham 36; 8, H.Murray 13 & P.Gibb 18 Dewsbury 36; 8, R.Wimpenny 12 & S.Whitham 14 Crosland Heath 36; 8, A.Holmes 11 & C.Adams 16 Meltham 36; 8, P.Jackson 8 & P.Sykes 12 Dewsbury 36; 8, F.Barron 3 & J.Main 18 Dewsbury 36; 14, B.Thompson 10 & J.Walsh 21 Crosland Heath/Meltham 35; 14, M.Campbell 8 & R.Langley-Webb 10 Crow Nest Park 35; 14, R.Mathews 6 & P.Ledgard 15 Dewsbury 35; 14, S.Beeby 5 & J.Lawton 4 Outlane 35; 18, K.Howell 12 & A.Bennett 11 Dewsbury 34; 18, J.Wozniak 10 & T.Sherlock 9 Meltham 34; 20, A.Mansaf 11 & K.Waddington 23 Bradley Park 33; 20, N.Paxman 9 & A.Baier 14 Meltham 33; 22, M.Russell 21 & E.Pearson 19 Crosland Heath 32; 22, G.Gower 19 & B.Cooper 17 West End 32; 22, S.Briddon 18 & D.White 20 Meltham 32; 22, R.P.Johnstone 14 & F.Parker 15 Meltham 32; 22, C.L’Estrange 12 & M.Clarke 18 Crosland Heath 32; 22, D.Oldham 10 & J.Crosland 6 Meltham 32; 28, C.Twigg 13 & L.Campey 20 Outlane 30.