Ophelia makes it tough in Alliance

STRONG WINDS ensured none of the pairs in Tuesday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance at Dewsbury posted spectacular scores.

Fortunately ex-hurricane Ophelia had not left any serious debris but play was very difficult for most of the day in generally sunny, cool conditions.

The pro-am target was set by Crosland Heath’s Rob Booth and Chris L’Estrange (12) with an excellent 38 points in the worst of the wind.

They led until late afternoon when overtaken by two pairs who shared the honours.

The home club’s James Ward and Fergus Barron (2) carded 39 points with an eagle for Ward on the down-wind 11th and four birdies by the pair, including a fine one by Barron on the 17th into the wind.

Their score was matched by Meltham’s Simon Race and Terry Johnson (12) with an eagle from Race on the fifth and a nett birdie from Johnson on the seventh.

The am-am target was set very early by Dewsbury’s Phil Ledgard (15) and Roger Matthews (6) with 39 points. They had five nett birdies.

Their score was bettered only by Meltham’s Mick Maude (5) and Gareth McMahon (5) with 40 points. There was a fine nett eagle for McMahon on the second and a gross eagle for Maude on the fifth.

There were three other pairs on 39 points who failed to exceed Ledgard and Matthews’ back nine score.

Gross or nett eagles were also recorded by Pete Newey and Richard Ingham at the fifth and by C.Atkinson at the 14th.

The next Alliance is at Halifax West End on Tuesday, October 31.

Three teams will represent Halifax-Huddersfield at Tuesday’s National Alliance event at the Marriott Worsley Park golf course, Manchester.

Pro-am: 1 J.Ward Pro & F.Barron 2 Dewsbury 39; 1 S.Race Pro & T.Johnson 12 Meltham 39; 3 R.Booth Pro & C.L’Estrange 12 Crosland Heath 38; 4 R.Lambert Pro & E.Pearson 18 Crosland Heath 36; 4 D.Astin Pro & T.Tighe 12 Elland 36; 6 N.P.Hirst Pro & A.Nicholson 11 Dewsbury 35; 7 J.Fish Pro & S.Summers 8 Meltham 32; 8 D.Arber Pro & G.Thornton 21 West End 30; 9 D.Thompson Pro & P.Heywood 9 Marsden 27.

Am-am: 1 M.Maude 5 & G.McMahon 5 Meltham 40; 2 P.Ledgard 15 & R.Matthews 6 Dewsbury 39; 3 P.Reid 6 & S.Joyce 11 Ind Woodsome 39; 4 D.Hartley 1 & A.Johnson 3 Dewsbury 39; 5 M.Dempsey 12 & P.Newey 15 Ind Huddersfield 39; 6 N.Muffitt 15 & C.Atkinson 13 Crow Nest Park 38; 6 G.Eastwood 11 & I.Cooper 8 Ind Woodsome 38; 8 A.Crum scr & M.Hampson 8 Dewsbury 37; 8 D.Mitcheson 15 & P.Kinghorn 21 Bradley Park 37; 8 N.Hirst 12 & P.O’Flynn 13 Outlane 37; 8 A.McMahon 7 & R.Towler 8 Dewsbury 37; 12 D.Knapton 14 & P.Reynolds 14 Outlane 35; 12 R.Ingham 13 & S.Hobson 9 Crow Nest Park 35; 12 N.Leader 10 & D.Oldham 10 Meltham 35; 12 A.Wallis 9 & S.Hitchenor 8 Crosland Heath 35; 12 A.Bennett 11 & P.Sharma 17 Dewsbury 35; 17 J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 Longley Park/Outlane 34; 17 R.Berry 12 & J.Garlick 7 Meltham 34; 17 R.Wimpenny 12 & S.Whitham 14 Crosland Heath 34; 17 P.Higson 5 & A.Gardiner 7 Ogden 34; 17 S.Beeby 5 & J.Lawton 4 Outlane 34; 22 C.Livesey 18 & I.Ainley 18 Outlane 32; 22 B.Thompson 10 & J.Walsh 21 Crosland Heath/Meltham 32; 22 M.Turner 7 & M.Myer 12 Dewsbury 32; 25 P.Pichforth 14 & T.Hirst 15 Bradley Hall 31; 25 D.Harrison 13 & K.Harrop 8 Bradley Park 31; 25 B.Barret 11 & D.Hallas 8 Meltham 31; 25 C.Holmes 8 & R.Johnstone 14 Meltham 31; 29 E.Casper 10 & J.Morris 20 Outlane 29.