Prizes for Ryburn and Crow Nest duos

Pairings from Calderdale clubs Ryburn and Crow Nest Park had to settle for minor honours in yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Fourball Betterball event at Outlane.

They took the third and fourth prizes behind impressive winners Gareth McMahon and Josh McAspurn from Meltham and runners-up Mike Dempsey and Peter Newey from Huddersfield in the Kelcol Bedding Company sponsored competition.

Low-handicap pair McMahon and McAspurn played superbly to finish clear with 47 Stableford points.

McAspurn is off one and a member of the Union’s select side. He finished runner-up to Matthew Colcombe in the Union stroke play event earlier in the summer.

Fixby’s Dempsey and Newey, regulars on the winter Alliance scene, were runners-up on 45.

Five combinations came next on 44 points and count back decided that Ryburn’s David Crowther and Michael Lister were third from Crow Nest’s Andrew Sheldon and Neil Connor.

Fifty four pairs took part and scoring was good in excellent conditions.

Results: 1 Meltham, Gareth McMahon (5) & Josh McAspurn (1) 47 pts; 2 Huddersfield, Mike Dempsey (12) & Peter Newey (15) 45; 3 Ryburn, David Crowther (12) & Michael Lister (10) 44; 4 Crow Nest, Andrew Sheldon (13) & Neil Connor (9) 44; 5 Queensbury, Gareth Jones (5) & Steve Donovan (12) 44; 6 Elland, Brian L Duffy (11) & Oliver Bagley (15) 44; 7 Woodsome H, G Hall (15) & S Lewis (9) 44; 8 Outlane, Martyn Atkinson (11) & Patrick O’Flynn (13) 43; 9 Meltham, S Beetlestone (17) & R Bruce (9) 43; 10 Halifax, P Higson (5) & A Gardiner (7) 43.

11 Outlane, Paul Cooper (13) Nick R Hirst (12) 42; 12 Hebden Bridge, Joe Gibson (10) & Andy Butterworth (20) 42; 13 Bradley Park, G Ward (9) & M. R. Hanson (10) 42; 14 Crosland H, J Marcantonio (18) & P F Jones (8) 42; 15, H.Heaton & J Wilcock (15) S Wilcock (5) 42; 16 Dewsbury, Neil A Broadbent (8) & David Waters (13) 41; 17 Castlefields, Darren Brown (13) & Shaun Harris (11) 41; 18 Ryburn, Lee Clewley (9) & Robert Emmett (8) 41; 19 Crow Nest, Richard Langley (10) & Scott Henry (9) 40; 20 Huddersfield, Eric Lord (9) & Glenn Crisp (17) 40.

21 Elland, Richard N Bradley (14) & Harry K Bradley (11) 40; 22 West End, David Parry (10) & R D Stimpson (11) 40; 23 West End, F Sutcliffe (12) & K Sutcliffe (12) 40; 24 Marsden, David Shufflebotham (14) & Steve Smith (10) 39; 25 Halifax, S Smith (5) & Thomas Reidy (10) 39; 26 Woodsome H, E Mark Sykes (10) & R Fotheringham (17) 39; 27 Dewsbury, Mark Barron (9) & Fergus Barron (3) 39; 28 Elland, Reece Wilby (5) & Martin Greenwood (12) 39; 29 H.Heaton, B Minto (11) & D Leather (10) 38; 30 Outlane, Brian Maroney (15) & Bryn A Jenkinson (6) 38.

31 Ryburn, Raymond Attiwell (11) & Andrew Smith (16) 38; 32 Huddersfield, Philip Sellen (14) & Darrell Fox (10) 37; 33 Marsden, A Haywood (7) & D Mallinson (12) 37; 34 Crow Nest, David Norcliffe (16) & Richard Ingham (14) 37; 35 West End, G Abernethy (10) & Tom Coulter (17) 37; 36 Hebden Bridge, Des Senior (11) & Noel M Russell (17) 37; 37 Bradley Pk, D Harrison (13) & W P Kinghorn (20) 37; 38 Bradley Hall, D Wilson (11) & D Wilson Snr (20) 37; 39 Crosland H, D Fuller (16) & D Hallas (10) 37.

40 H.Heaton, T Hooley (20) & R Palmer (20) 37; 41 Marsden, R Cooper (20) & P Girdlestone (18) 36; 42 Meltham, M Maude (4) & Dave Hellas (9) 36; 43 Dewsbury, Paul R Oldroyd (13) & Brian Johnson (13) 36; 44 Bradley Hall, A Stilling (16) & M Murphy (13) 36; 45 Hebden Bridge, George Bamford (3) & Jake W Allott (7) 36; 46 Crosland H, V Rose (18) & N C Hibbert (11) 36; 47 Castlefields, Richard Badrock (13) & Charles Burton (9) 35; 48 Bradley Pk, P Smith (20) & A A Stringer (9) 35; 49 Bradley Pk, E Riley (14) & M Waddington (13) 35; 50 Longley Pk, S M Tann (13) & A Smith (14) 35; 51 Castlefields, Lyndon Barraclough (15) & Ian Haley (19) 33; 52 Woodsome H, K Henderson (14) & R A Ray (20) 32; 53 Bradley Hall, C Rollings (13) & K Green (20) 31; 54 West End, Declan Keogh (13) & J Naylor (19) D/Q.