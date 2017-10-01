Stewart double in Rishies win

Rishworthians came from behind in the second half to register their first home Yorkshire One victory with a 35-25 success over Wheatley Hills yesterday.

Struggling against the much heavier Hills pack, they were losing 13-10 at half-time and sloppy tackling allowed visiting stand-off Dave Laycock to squeeze in for an unconverted try just after the restart.

Rishworthians then got their wide game moving and were soon in the ascendancy, mainly thanks to the pace of teenage wing Kian Stewart, who scored twice to take his try tally to seven in five games.

The hosts started poorly and three penalties in a row ended with Hills taking a 3–0 lead.

Rishworthians came back strongly and series a sniping runs from scrum half Ed Cockroft saw them threatening the visitors’ line.

But when Hills broke away Rishworthians had to thank Stewart and flanker Gerard Rollings for some strong tackling back. Another breakaway brought a penalty to double the lead.

The Copley men hit back with good carries from Rollings, Fraser Swarbrooke, new No 8 Jack Andrews and teenage lock James McHugh before the ball went wide.

Centre Dougie Heseltine did well to roll out of a tackle and put left wing Anthony Shoesmith in at the corner. Stand-off Josh Kelly added a fine kick and then made it 10-6 with a penalty.

The visitors then stole the ball in a lineout and No 8 Paul Purnell forced his way over for a converted try.

Rishworthians turned down a penalty attempt but could not force their way over from the lineout and trailed by three points at the break.

Laycock extended Hills’ lead but Rishworthians were soon back in it, Stewart bursting through at pace to weave his way over. Kelly converted.

Rishworthians’ pack was going back at a rate of knots in the scrums and Andrews worked tirelessly to rescue the ball.

It was a different matter in the loose, epitomised by teenage replacement flanker Harry Robinson who in one tackle he took a rival back six or seven yards.

From it Kelly’s kick took play upfield to gain a penalty, which he kicked to give his side the lead.

Stewart burst through again in a 50-metre run and linked with Shoesmith. The left wing was caught just short of the line, but Kelly went over but was adjudged held up.

From the resulting scrum, a quick heel was gathered by Cockroft, who darted in at the corner.

Andrews turned the ball over brilliantly in the tackle and Cockroft fed Kelly, who put Stewart away and the winger left defenders flailing hopelessly in his wake in a dazzling 50- metre dash to the line for the bonus point try.

Kelly converted and gave Rishworthians a three score cushion with a penalty.

Hills hit back with a series of scrums on the home line, which brought a penalty try, but it was too little too late.

Rishworthians Development side cruised to a 50-5 win over Selby seconds with eight tries.

There were two each for Olly Marshall and Liam Normanton and others from Paul Savage, Tom Cockroft, Ben Sutcliffe and Chris Flanagan. Sam Bake kicked five conversions.