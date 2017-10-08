Superb Heath ravage Selby

Heath went on the rampage with an eight-try mauling of lowly Selby, winning 60-6 at North Dean yesterday to retain their top four position in Yorkshire One.

They put on a superb display for a large crowd against visitors who have not won all season but battled hard throughout.

Ezra Hinchliffe kicked Heath in front after two minutes but Scott Hunt soon made it 3-3.

From the re-start Seiffe Boussaada drove to the Selby 22, Peter Birkett was in support and Callum Harriett-Brown scored an unconverted try.

A Hunt penalty made it 8-6 on nine minutes but the forwards led a Heath onslaught. Peter Birkett collected a Selby clearance well inside his own half, broke clear and ran half the length of the field before Harriett-Brown and Jordan Bradbrook combined and Hinchliffe completed a superb move on 18 minutes.

The crowd demanded more of the same and Heath were happy to oblige. Harriett-Brown, who tormented the Selby defence all the game, scooped up the ball from Jack Crabtree’s clever kick to go over for his second try, converted by Hinchliffe.

Shortly after Bradbrook and Hinchliffe linked well to release Jason Merrie, who went in for the bonus point try on 30 minutes, converted by Hinchliffe to make it 27-6.

Hinchliffe went in for the hosts’ fifth try but missed the easy conversion and Heath had to settle for a 32-6 interval lead.

Selby could not contain Heath’s juggernaut pack. No 8 Richard Brown was in control and he popped up with a try, converted by Hinchliffe.

Coach Dave Harrison re-shuffled his team and Selby held out for 15 minutes before the home forwards got going again and Olly Cook, Alex McFadden, Brown and Merrie enabled Boussaada to power over for his first Heath try under the posts on 65 minutes. Hinchliffe’s kick made it 46-6.

The try of the game, a length of the field move involving Tobias Hinchliffe, Brown, Sam Pollard, Ezra Hinchliffe, Birkett and Harriett-Brown, enabled Bradbrook to go over for another seven pointer.

Heath continued to batter down the Selby defence, despite Boussaada going to the sin bin, and another fast, flowing move enabled Si Brown to get on the score sheet. Hinchliffe’s simple conversion rounded off the scoring.