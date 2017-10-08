Support from Lloyds lights up Halifax RUFC

Halifax RUFC are celebrating having the floodlights repaired on their training area and on their second team pitch thanks to the support of Lloyds Banking Group.

The funding to pay for the much-needed repairs and realignment of the floodlights came courtesy of the Lloyds Banking Group’s Halifax Community Sponsorship Fund.

Prior to the repairs, Halifax RUFC were forced to use their main pitch on training nights - and with the men, ladies, mixed ability and juniors all vying for space, the situation was quickly becoming untenable. It also meant the playing surface was struggling to cope with the overuse, particularly in the wet weather, leading to the cancellation of sessions and even games.

However Halifax RUFC are now able to make full use of their training area and second team pitch after all the lights were fixed, helping to safeguard the sustainability of rugby at their Ovenden Park.

Halifax RUFC director of rugby Tony Curtis said: “As a club we’d like to thank Lloyds Banking Group and for their generous support as it is crucial to the long-term future of the club.

“Ray Milne, the company’s Divisional Risk Director for Retail, was a tremendous help in supporting our application and I am delighted he could see the potential of what we are trying to achieve here.

“The repairs will help with the sustainability of rugby at the club, allowing the men, ladies and mixed ability sections, as well as our growing junior set up, to make full use of our facilities on training nights.

“It will also mean there is less pressure placed on our main pitch, which has taken the brunt of the impact from the limited training areas over the past few years.”

Ray Milne said: “Halifax and Lloyds Banking Group are delighted to be able to support Halifax RUFC with these much-needed repairs allowing their youth section to expand.”