Whitworth in jubilant Yorkshire side

Halifax Bradley Hall’s Andy Whitworth was in the Yorkshire side which became English Senior Men’s County Champions for the first time.

The white rose side won all three matches at Goswick Golf Club, Northumberland, sealing the title with a hard-fought 5-4 success over Warwickshire.

Earlier, Yorkshire had beaten Sussex 5-4 in their opener and then thrashed Gloucestershire 6.5 to 2.5 in their second match.

Whitworth was involved in two foursomes matches, partnering Paul Plant and Johnny Lawrence in halved contests against Sussex and Gloucestershire.

Going into the final matches, Yorkshire knew a win or a half would guarantee them their victory, but a defeat would mean a countback and bring Warwickshire and Sussex into the reckoning.

Warwickshire battled all the way but Yorkshire pulled out the stops to snatch critical points on the 17th and 18th greens.

Team captain Tony Greenhalgh said: “We are absolutely ecstatic. It’s the first time we have won this trophy and so it’s very special.”

Greenhalgh was standing for regular captain, John Grimbleby, who was unable to lead the team because of family commitments.

“I feel a bit of a fraud because John has captained the team all year,” said Greenhalgh. “But we’re delighted to bring it home for him.”

Whitworth has a string of Halifax-Huddersfield Union titles to his name and is its current seniors champion.