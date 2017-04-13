Pair drop out of league

Two sides have dropped out of the Halifax Sunday Cricket League, which starts in 10 days’ time.

Southowram and Sowerby St Peter’s informed officials of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League in quick succession this week that they were unable to raise sides.

Southowram were due to play in Division One and Sowerby in Division Two of the three-division set-up.

The two clubs would have been involved in group matches in the Rod Warhurst Cup to start their campaigns. Groups A and D will now be a team short.

League press officer Paul Whiteley said: “At this late stage the league executive was in no position to reorganise the compilation of the Rod Warhurst Cup round-robin ties, or the divisional split for league fixtures.”

Matches involving Southowram and Sowerby have been removed from the fixture lists.

Whiteley said the two teams left without fixtures on each Sunday of the season were encouraged to contact each other to arrange a friendly.